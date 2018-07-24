Deodorants and antiperspirants are essentials we consult every morning, day in, day out, so it's no wonder we're becoming increasingly aware of the rumoured implications of well-known ingredients such as aluminium chloride – a popular sweat-blocker found in many products – for our bodies.
While there currently isn't much scientific evidence to support claims that deodorants and antiperspirants may be linked to things like cancer, more and more of us are choosing to opt for more natural alternatives anyway.
But it's a well-known fact that natural deodorants and antiperspirants can be hit and miss. Many work well to neutralise odour but are ineffective on sweat, some require faffing and need to be applied with your fingers, while others harness so many essential oils that they can sometimes be too harsh on sensitive skin. Of course, there are many effective natural deodorants out there, but one in particular is trumping all the others. Enter: Megababe's Rosy Pits.
You might be familiar with the brand's Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick, which took social media by storm last year for a) looking super cute and b) actually working a treat to stop the dreaded summer thigh chafe. But it's their Rosy Pits deodorant which is making waves this time around – and 5,000 people and counting have joined a waiting list for it to come back in stock.
But what's so special about it? Well, aside from the millennial-esque packaging, the $18 (£13.71) roll-on deodorant ditches aluminium, alcohol and baking soda – which can sometimes irritate sensitive skin – for a more skin-friendly combination of coconut, green tea and vitamin E, as well as sage, sandalwood and horsetail plant, which have antibacterial properties and the power to stop odour in its tracks. The product doesn't claim to be an antiperspirant as such, but the formula contains cornstarch to help absorb moisture. That said, Megababe mentions that, as with all aluminium-free deodorants, some wetness is normal.
According to the brand's website, the product has a five-star rating, with comments like "It just works" and "Rosy Pits is a life changer". One customer wrote, "I love this deodorant. The smell is great but not too strong (I’m fairly sensitive to smells) and it actually works," while another said, "I haven’t smelled a day since using it for 2 months now in all conditions – nervous sweats, workout sweats, humidity sweats, it cures all! I tell anyone and everyone about it, let’s just get it back in stock."
The natural deodorant was previously available on J. Crew's UK website before completely selling out – in only eight minutes, according to the brand on Instagram. If the reviews are anything to go by, it looks like we'll be joining the list, too...
