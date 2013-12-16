The McQ spring/summer 2014 collection is going clubbing. Sorta. The edgy little sister to the revered British powerhouse, Alexander McQueen, appears to have taken inspiration from the streets while riffing on key sartorial elements integral to the mainline brand.
In the accompanying video to the collection (complete with rocking beats), models almost snarl at the camera, decked in long coats that have a hint of a Teddy Boy-cut to them. All in all, the predominate silhouettes in the collection are softer than we've come to expect with McQueen — think loose knits and oversize tees emblazoned with striking arrow motifs. But, the high-waisted belts and skinny drainpipe jeans remind us that pin-sharp tailoring is the life force for this brand and its big brother. Click through to watch the preview of the collection, as we’re sure it's going to be on every style setters hit list in the new year — including our own.
Advertisement