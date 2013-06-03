Just in time for summer getaways and weekend breaks, comes a new luggage collab, like to music to our ears. Eyes on the Horizon unites Munich bag brand MCM with illustrators Craig & Karl, for a limited-edition collection of kitschy summer accessories.
Known for that Visetos print across tan leather goods, MCM is chic, classic, and uncompromised in quality. But hold up, it’s about to get a complete shake-up. Living on opposite sides of the Atlantic, Craig & Karl are graphic designers celebrated for their completely out-there illustrated pieces. Having worked on projects for various global giants including Nike, Apple, Google, and Vogue, this latest collab gives them a new sort of canvas… a luxury leather one, ready to be doodled all over.
Looking forward with smiling optimism to sun-filled holidays, the range is comprised of backpacks, clutches, and cute little coin purses, and is covered in summery motifs of sunnies and palm trees. Soon to be available in MCM boutiques worldwide, we suspect these might put your weekend doodles to shame.
Photo: Courtesy of MCM X Craig & Karl