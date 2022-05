The Lunar Eclipse In Scorpio Will Help You Harness Your Inner Courage

What, to a Scorpio full moon, is a sacrifice? The lunar eclipse makes a square to Saturn, and invites us into the ring (or rings as the case may be). Here we are tested and test each other in turn. Here we surrender to the needs of the collective. Here we define the collective’s needs. Old gods and old definitions fall away but what is essential remains. Tonight, with Mercury retrograde nearing the Sun , what's left is ours to define. At a table lit by candles and oil lamps, skirted by country darkness, I heard a Taurus babe agree that a true sacrifice is the one we make of our own lives, of ourselves in service of — what exactly? A higher power or the wild unknown. The temple of desire or the sacred ruin of a broken heart. Sacrifice, too, is a powerful word, a word made of devotion and surrender. Under a Scorpio full moon, a sacrifice is not the end of anything, it’s one closure in the midst of countless openings.