Starting on January 4, Mars will be entering its favorite sign, Capricorn, and will remain there until February 13 when it moves into Aquarius. During this time, we will feel more confident and assertive when taking action and making things happen.
Mars was last in Capricorn from January 24 to March 6 2022; it’s important to recall the energy we were manifesting during that time. As astrology is cyclical, we can utilize the same goals from two years ago and build upon them to attain our desires. This is an opportunity to enhance our intentions and visions, as we can add to them to make them a reality.
Mars in Capricorn is an exalted placement, which means it’s the best position for the action planet to be in. Capricorn is a sign that guarantees success, which is something Mars strives for. This is an ideal time to take on significant tasks and ensure that they are completed thoroughly. Mars in Capricorn shares a sense of purpose and direction, which makes this a powerful time. Mars likes to forge ahead and achieve power, and Capricorn helps to ensure that happens. Therefore, we can take on more work and activities during this transit without worrying about the outcome.
Capricorn is ruled by the planet Saturn, which brings structure and stability. As a result, we become more realistic and pragmatic about our goals. When the powerful planet Mars enters the earth sign, we become more level headed and prioritize our efforts towards completing our tasks. This could mean becoming a CEO, leading a team, or setting clear goals to lead a more efficient life. Any objective seems attainable during this astrological transit due to the efforts that are being put in. Time to roll up our sleeves and get to work!
When Mars is in Capricorn, our sexual desires will be at an all-time high. These planets work very hard, but they like to play even harder. It’s a time that can lead to a lot of pleasure, and help to uncover all of the kinks we’ve been hiding: Now we can try them out for pure pleasure. Since Mars is exalted in Capricorn, we want to embrace all of our earthiest desires and have fun with them as a way to release all of the stress.
In this transit, the overall energy will be lighter than before. Mars will not connect with Pluto as it had in the past since Pluto will have entered Aquarius on January 20. We can expect to feel the focus of Mars squaring the Nodes of Destiny on January 28, which will make us feel the need to take action and assert our feelings. This may cause some ripples in relationships since we will want to express even the negative aspects. It is important to be kind during this time and avoid creating conflicts, despite our desire to take charge and control situations and others.
Also, when Mars connects with Neptune on February 7, we might feel as though we are unsure about how to push our energy forward. We might feel as though one step forward is followed by another one backward. Do not let fear keep us from elevating our lives and taking chances and risks in situations or relationships. If we’re feeling stuck, this is an opportune time to think about how we want to evolve. That way, we can better understand what we are trying to attain.
Important dates for Mars in Capricorn:
January 4: Mars enters Capricorn, motivating us to work hard and reap the benefits of our efforts to achieve our goals. We won’t quit and stop until we have won the battle or won first prize in our endeavors.
January 9: Mars in Capricorn sextiles Saturn in Pisces. With this aspect, we are driven to be in control and dominate situations. This may lead us to feel that others are also trying to overpower us, causing us to feel the need to assert ourselves.
January 12: Mars in Capricorn aspects Jupiter in Taurus, expanding our horizons. This can bring both challenges and opportunities. It can expose us to new people, ideas, and experiences, which may lead to more significant gains in our investments and relationships. However, it can also bring up new issues that we need to address. Therefore, it’s important to strike a balance between taking risks and being cautious.
January 27: Mars and Mercury link up in Capricorn; it can be difficult to face challenging situations, but it’s important to confront them head-on to address the underlying issues.
January 28: Mars in Capricorn squares the Nodes of Destiny, pushing us to stand against authority and people who aim to cut us down. It’s our time to take charge.
January 29: Mars in Capricorn trines Uranus retrograde in Taurus. Seeing situations from a different perspective can help us explore alternatives and decide how we want to handle them.
February 7: Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, allowing ourselves the space to contemplate our desires, release our reservations, and take action towards achieving them.
February 13: Mars enters Aquarius, encouraging us to tackle challenges proactively and creatively. This will enable us to discover novel and innovative solutions to problems.