Kooky Brit designer Markus Lupfer is set to unveil a shoe collection for the fall. And we can barely contain our excitement. Citing inspiration from his ready-to-wear collections, he says the move into footwear “came up quite naturally.” The 29-piece line will be priced at somewhere between £200 and £350 a pop. Not cheap by any stretch of the imagination. But a slightly lower price point, nonetheless, for a piece of Lupfer.
The collection is made up of pumps, flat oxfords, and pony-hair booties. And as the designer explains, “it’s feminine but it’s also a bit tougher.” Lupfer has identified (rather helpfully) his favorite style from the line: a black leather bootie with embellished polka dots. Squee!
The collection has already secured accounts with the likes of Harvey Nichols, Net-A-Porter, and Colette in Paris (a.k.a, all the big dogs in retail). And, with fans of his clothes including Beyoncé and Rihanna, we’re sure they – like us – will be stepping on it in September to snap up the collection. (Oh, who are we kidding, they’ll definitely be on the samples list!) (WWD)
