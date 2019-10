8 Pieces That Will Convince You To Shop At Marks & Spencer Right Now

If you’ve never heard of Marks & Spencer , it might be because you’ve never been to England. The British-based, worldwide retailer sells everything from high-quality food to home goods to — you guessed it — clothing. Think of it as the Target of the UK. While M&S is known for its wildly popular underwear (two pairs of them are purchased in the UK every single second, according to the brand), they also sell a variety of trend-conscious staples ranging from outerwear to dresses. Luckily for US shoppers, Marks & Spencer is available to shop stateside as well. And while it’s not quite as size-inclusive as Target, it does offer the majority of its regular collection in plus sizes as well. It also has its own Curve collection , which focuses mainly on workwear.