8 Pieces That Will Convince You To Shop At Marks & Spencer Right Now

The brand’s newest fall/winter line is full of flowy dresses, statement coats, and warm tones of caramel and orange. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect plaid coat to transition from fall to winter or a brand new prairie dress to wear to brunch with some boots, Marks & Spencer has it all. And the best part? Odds are you won’t see every single person you know wearing the same exact pieces as you, given that Marks & Spencer is still a little bit of a hidden gem in US markets. With its decent size range (in comparison to most brands) and its variety of versatile, stylish items, this probably won’t last for long, though.