Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My grandfather dropped out of school in eighth grade to support his family. My mom got her associate's and my dad was on track for his master's before he had to drop out to support us. So education in all forms (both inside and outside of the classroom) was very important growing up. My grandfather is my best friend and would always tell me "learn as much as you can in the classroom, but learn just as much if not more in the real world because you will find there are a lot of book smart people who are idiots in the real world." And how true is that! So I went to university at an out-of-state public school. I was encouraged to do business school but I hate math so instead I majored in history with a double minor in social anthropology and jazz voice. I know, funny mixture but I wanted to genuinely enjoy my college experience as I hated middle school and high school. I was severely bullied growing up due to my weight and I really wanted college to be different. Thankfully, my grandparents and parents set my sisters and me up with college funds from when we were born so we would be able to afford college without having to take out loans. I worked full time my entire time in college for any spending money and my living expenses (food, gas, car expenses, etc) and would pay for all of that to help keep the expenses off of my parents. I didn't feel they owed me anything more or that I should take advantage of their help.