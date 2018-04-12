It's Okay To Still Be Figuring Out Work & Life

Mari Andrew's new book opens with a wry dedication to her mother: a drawing of a heart with the message "To my mom," and a scribbled addendum: "I'm sorry it's not a grandchild."
If you aren't sure what to expect from Am I There Yet? The Loop-de-Loop, Zigzagging Journey to Adulthood, Andrew's note sets the tone. Equal parts memoir and illustrated guidebook, it chronicles Andrew's journey through adulthood as she navigates love and heartbreak, professional indecision and success, and personal struggles — some of which have led her to her current line of work as an illustrator.
Like many working people today, Andrew has worked in several different jobs, including at a law firm in New York City where "the days felt meaningless and unending" after only a few weeks. After a terrible breakup and the death of her father in 2015, she committed to drawing (a long-time passion) and publishing at least one doodle a day as an outlet. In short order, her illustrations and humorous, insightful commentary gained an enthusiastic Instagram following (@bymariandrew) of more than 781,000 people.
Andrew tells Refinery29 what she has learned about the nature of work, how she had redefined success on her own terms, and how to come out on top when life throws curveballs your way.
Read these articles next: