At Bogue Chitto, the water transformed into a gigantic, obvious metaphor, and both of us could feel it. Rivers — and the bits of detritus and schools of fish and hunks of rocks they carry — are inexorable. I mean, they all really go only one way: forward. Rivers don’t make decisions, but they carve the earth like thoughtful sculptors; they allow themselves to be carried forward inside the great mystery of time and space. Life is just like that: You have to allow yourself to be carried forward by its great mysteries, because they’re going to come whether you want them to or not. All the pain and fear and love and struggle can be behind us only if we’re brave enough to go through them.