For a makeup aficionado, it's just as important to know the makeup of products as it is to memorize their shade names — meaning, the finish, texture, consistency, undertones, and more. Why? Well, how else are you going to find drugstore dupes when you're in a pinch? (Ahem, Kylie's Lip Kit lovers.) What's more, knowing what you like can help you make better-informed purchases when you want to branch out.



So, how well do you know your favorite buys? To test your knowledge, we rounded up nine cult classics known to be universally flattering and beloved by pros and makeup fans alike. These beauty buys are so iconic that their shades are almost legendary. But do you really know what NARS' Orgasm and MAC's Ruby Woo look like without the packaging? Click through to see if you can match the shade to the name.

