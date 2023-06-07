If You Could Only Use One Makeup Brand, Which Would You Choose?

"For me, putting on a face full of bright colors and face gems is my favorite form of self-care. Nothing makes me more invigorated than a graphic liner and a bit of sparkle — I’m even planning to cover my face in rhinestones and pearls for my wedding. When it comes to face gems, Half Magic is untouchable: I’m obsessed with the multi-colored pearls, the only gems I’ve tried that are reliably reusable. So while I would miss complexion products (still waiting for Half Magic to drop a concealer!), I simply don’t think I could live without the dopamine hit I get from putting Half Magic on my face. I would also miss water-activated liners (Glisten Cosmetics was a close second), but I know I could make do with Half Magic’s Chromaddiction line, which can be used both as shadow and liner and comes in some of those most incredible colors (that laviwinkle, I meeeean). My other musts are a good nude-y red lip and a sharp cat eye — both of which Half Magic has nailed." - Hannah Rimm, Refinery29 Senior Editor, Money Diaries/Lifestyle