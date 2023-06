"Honestly, this was like asking me to pick which HAIM sister is my favourite — it sent me into hives. My brain first went to the brands I use on the daily, like Westman Atelier and Danessa Myricks , but then I remembered that those aren’t brands I can find everywhere. When you ask me to only use one makeup brand forever, I have to think about what I would use if I lost my makeup bag while traveling abroad or if I’m at home in Michigan — and that’s why Maybelline is my pick here. You can find a Maybelline product basically anywhere on Earth, and the brand has a wide-spanning, inclusive shade range in both tone and undertone , which is the hill I will die on every single time. Maybelline also kills it in the colour cosmetics department — there are very few drugstore brands that also make a black lipstick — and the highlighters are designed for those of us who highlight our faces for the cheap seats in the back.