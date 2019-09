What's your idea of a powerful beauty look? Is it a cat-eye and a red lip or electric-blue eyeshadow paired with a bold brow? Do you think of a killer contour game or even no makeup at all? Our answer would be all of the above...and so much more. At Refinery29, we like to think of your beauty look as the next-gen version of a power suit. We're dubbing it a "power face." Now, this doesn't refer to a specific beauty look. Nor does it cater to a certain shade, skin type, or personality. It's universal. "It's unapologetic and says 'I'm here,'" says celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes — who very much believes that makeup can be used as a tool to hone in on your power.