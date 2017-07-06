What's your idea of a powerful beauty look? Is it a cat-eye and a red lip or electric-blue eyeshadow paired with a bold brow? Do you think of a killer contour game or even no makeup at all? Our answer would be all of the above...and so much more. At Refinery29, we like to think of your beauty look as the next-gen version of a power suit. We're dubbing it a "power face." Now, this doesn't refer to a specific beauty look. Nor does it cater to a certain shade, skin type, or personality. It's universal. "It's unapologetic and says 'I'm here,'" says celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes — who very much believes that makeup can be used as a tool to hone in on your power.
While Hughes uses a variety of different colors and products on her clients, she does have her go-to essentials to create an impactful look on anyone. Here, we asked Hughes to lay it all out for us. From a palette to get that kick-ass red lip to a foundation that makes skin look and feel healthy, like this one from COVERGIRL, she shares how she creates beauty looks that make a statement, as well as tips to create your own.