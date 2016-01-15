Certain products, like Make Up For Ever's Ultra HD Foundation, seem to be openly adored and recommended by every makeup artist — especially during awards season. This one has achieved a kind of cult status (just check out the reviews), for its full coverage that still makes skin look like, well, skin — a feat not many other bases can accomplish. So, when we heard MUFE was launching a sister product to the fabled foundation, I was beyond excited.
Meet Ultra HD Concealer. It works very much the same way as the foundation, smoothing imperfections and leaving a natural-looking, dewy finish. But what sets it apart is its ability to color-correct. The concealer comes in 10 shades — five with yellow undertones and five with red — marked "Y" or "R" next to their color numbers.
What makes them great is that you can either use them together or separately. You correct with one, and then layer on the other — and the best way to know which shades to use is to get matched by a pro at Sephora or another beauty counter. I was given R40 Apricot Beige as a corrector, and then Y23 Ivory as a cover. So, I pop two dots of R40 under my eyes and around my nose to correct, blend it in, and then add Y23 on top of those areas, as well as any other place that needs a little coverage. The result is flawless skin that doesn't look overly airbrushed or "fake" — so much so that I've stopped using foundation altogether.
For the folks out there who don't want to sacrifice look for coverage, Make Up For Ever has answered your calls. And considering that concealers are the workhorses of your base makeup, don't you think you should find something that works double duty? Hey, if anything, it will make those selfies look that much better.
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Concealer, $27, available at Make Up For Ever.
