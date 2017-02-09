10 Reasons To Believe In Magic — Cookie Bars

Do you believe in magic? We do. And we also choose to believe that The Lovin' Spoonful were in fact crooning about baked goods instead of that fantastical feeling in a young girl's heart. If you've never heard of OR consumed a whimsical magic cookie bar, have you ever really lived? Perhaps you have. But regardless, it's time we explore the prowess of these ooey-gooey sweet treats.
Magic cookie bars have an enchanting quality that can't quite be categorized; Part bar, part cookie, and full of quirky mix-ins like shredded coconut, peanut butter, caramel, and even condensed milk. We've corralled ten of the most spellbinding recipes that will have you baking and consuming cookie bar magic in no time. And will also "make you feel happy like an old-time movie."