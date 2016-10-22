Singer and songwriter Madilyn Bailey stopped by the Refinery29 Funhouse at VidCon 2016 to play our "tumbling tower" game (think Jenga, but with huge blocks). As a fellow YouTuber, Madilyn is no stranger to creepy commenters, so we began by chatting about the weirdest comment she's ever received. (It's pretty bad.)
Madilyn's YouTube channel has close to three million subscribers, and when you meet her in person, it's easy to see why. The girl has brains, beauty, and an angelic voice. The two of us had an incredible time together, chatting about love letters, boxing moves, music, and more.
Her first EP, "Wiser," was released in July — and you shouldn't miss it.
