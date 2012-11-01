The rally to design and manufacture within the United States is a call that's being issued by both sides of the political spectrum — and why not? It's a position that calls to strengthen the domestic economy, create jobs, and make the United States more competitive in the world market. But, a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri is contending that consumers are less likely to buy products made in the United States because they expect better quality and a higher price tag, even if there's no reason to.