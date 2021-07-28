The Chaotic-Good Home Brand You Didn’t Know You Needed Is Having A Super Sale

If you feel inexplicably drawn to the chaotic energy of maximalist decor or like the sound of an Alice in Wonderland meets picnicore aesthetic, then we'd like to introduce you to MacKenzie-Childs. The 1983-founded home brand initially grabbed our attention with its up to 70% off Barn Sale — which started today and will run through August 1 — but, ultimately, it was its whimsically off-the-hinges stock that won us over.
We're talking handmade homeware featuring vintage-inspired detailing with surprising riffs on off-kilter patterns, shapes, and motifs; imagine everything from chunky checkered ceramics to turtle-shaped terrariums that a wacky aunt somewhere has proudly put on display. If you're picking up what we're putting down, or you just want to eyeball some kitschy-in-the-best-way home deals, then scroll ahead into a roster of our MacKenzie-Childs' cult favorites. After one very pent-up year, we could all use a little chaotic-good energy in the form of salt and pepper shakers shaped like a frog on a ladybug.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.