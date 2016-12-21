The Weirdest, Most Delicious Mac & Cheese Hacks You've Ever Seen

Mac and cheese is one of our all-time favorite foods. There's something about the gooey, cheese-coated, comfort-foodie noodles that always hits the right note. And thanks to everyone's obsession with the childhood fave, there are now some serious hybrid recipes out there that take the classic to the next level. Even if you're an elbows-and-orange-cheese purist, it can be fun to see what the internet can do with the pasta dish. Ahead, check out some of the strangest (but still tasty-sounding) mac hacks we've found to date.
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has