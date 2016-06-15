If you're crazy about macarons and have dreams of running away to become a French pastry chef — we feel you. The Parisian delicacy is just so damn lovely, light, and unbelievably Instagrammable. Plus, it makes us feel like Marie Antoinette herself.
But, if you don't happen to be French royalty and are looking to save a few bucks while feeding your macaron habit, making your own from scratch is an affordable and fairly easy solution (once you get the hang of it). All you’ll need is eggs, sugar, ground almonds, food coloring, and voilà — the homemade macarons of your dreams.
But, if you don't happen to be French royalty and are looking to save a few bucks while feeding your macaron habit, making your own from scratch is an affordable and fairly easy solution (once you get the hang of it). All you’ll need is eggs, sugar, ground almonds, food coloring, and voilà — the homemade macarons of your dreams.
Advertisement
We asked Pinterest to pull together the top macaron recipes for your baking pleasure. Check them out below and get ready to semi-effortlessly whip up and customize a batch of your own.
Passionfruit puree is folded into this buttercream filling for a subtle fruit flavor.
3. Samoas Macarons
3. Samoas Macarons
Forget the birthday cake and pile up a stack of these cake batter macarons instead.
5. Vanilla Bean Macarons
5. Vanilla Bean Macarons
Lavender and honey are a deliciously dreamy combo.
Advertisement