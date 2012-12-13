We're so inspired by the way you've come into your own in your 40s. What's it like to achieve such success later in life?



"That's very kind of you to say. I don't really quantify myself like that. I never think I've done enough, or done it all, or that anything's good enough. I always see what more I can do. I never think 'oh gosh, look at me, I've done something'...I always look at what I haven't done. I'm always looking forward and I don't sit still that much. So that's why, when I got to New York, and I had the one bottle from Barneys waiting in my room, I opened it, I was so excited, I was like a child jumping up and down. And then I said 'Oh my god, it's so big, this is such a big dream come true!' And then a couple of hours later, I looked at the bottle again, and said 'wow...it really is a big bottle.' Because in my mind, it was such a big dream, so I thought that I was exaggerating it, like thinking it was like even bigger than it was, but I realized that it actually is really big!"