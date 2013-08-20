When asked about our favorite jewelry brands, one label that comes immediately to mind is Lulu Frost for J.Crew. Okay, so technically it's two amazing lines rolled into one epic collaboration. But when two minds are put together, it's clear they're at their best. Take for example, the latest crop of standout necklaces, blingy bracelets, and glitzy earrings found in the fall '13 selection. Aptly named "Harvest Moon" with a bounty of goodness served up for autumn, the collectables will be available in stores September 16 and online just two days after. And, ranging from $98 to $228, we're already calling these beloved jewels perfect gifts for the coming holiday season. Or, you know, just for you, just because.
Photos: Courtesy of Lulu Frost