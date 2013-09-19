Designer Lucas Nascimento’s debut London Fashion Week collection was inspired by an image of Brigitte Bardot wearing a towel...and nothing else. Exploring ideas around getting dressed, the Brazilian designer sent his models onto the runway in various states of undress, starting with a parade of bathers who appeared to have just stepped out of the shower.
Nascimento’s luxe variation on the humble terry towel included knitted gowns that were gossamer-fine and goddess-like, with micro-silk pleats giving off the impression of movement and watery reflection. Worn with minimal leather mules and sleek ponytails, the designer’s collection had a definite '90s vibe, all the more apparent when the models moved on to the next stage of getting dressed – emerging in slip dresses and camis in a clean palette that included grey, navy, black, and white, with blasts of acid yellow, melon sorbet, and duck-egg blue. If you want to know what we’ll be wearing come spring, look no further than the razor-sharp cut tank and skirt in crisp, bright-white leather. When it’s this chic, why not?