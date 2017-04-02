5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Just because your workout is low-impact doesn't mean it's not effective. In fact, these lower-intensity forms of exercise can be just as good for you as those killer studio classes without putting so much stress on your body — especially important if you're recovering from an injury. (Greatist)
Better sex might be just five mindful minutes away. Seriously, check out this meditation app with your partner and just see what magic follows.
Your hips are actually composeds of a large network of muscles, making them a powerful and essential source of strength. Try these exercises to give 'em the love they deserve. (Women's Health)
Frequent nightmares ruin your sleep and can make it harder to get to sleep the next night too (hello anxiety!). But you don't have to suffer through them. Try re-writing them and rehearsing the new version before you hit the hay.
Putting together the perfect veggie-packed grain bowl feels like quite a complicated task. Thankfully, we have this formula from ultrarunner Scott Jurek to make sure you get all your nutrients without feeling famished an hour later. (Runner's World)
