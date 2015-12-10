30 Genius Gifts For Your Other Half

Marshall Bright
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Shopping for your other half can be tough at any stage of a relationship, but the pressure really tends to mount around the holidays. Not only are you trying to convey your love and affection with a gift as unique as your beloved, it also has to be something you'll both want hanging around long after the gift exchange. (After all, a gift for your significant other can be a gift for you, too, if you play your cards right.)

Here are 30 perfect presents, from affordable to extravagant, that fit the bill — whether you've been dating for a few weeks or you're happily married.


No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.

More from Living