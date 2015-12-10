30 Genius Gifts For Your Other Half

Shopping for your other half can be tough at any stage of a relationship, but the pressure really tends to mount around the holidays. Not only are you trying to convey your love and affection with a gift as unique as your beloved, it also has to be something you'll both want hanging around long after the gift exchange. (After all, a gift for your significant other can be a gift for you, too, if you play your cards right.)
Here are 30 perfect presents, from affordable to extravagant, that fit the bill — whether you've been dating for a few weeks or you're happily married.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
Here are 30 perfect presents, from affordable to extravagant, that fit the bill — whether you've been dating for a few weeks or you're happily married.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.