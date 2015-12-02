How To Give Your Life A Love Actually Makeover

Based on the number of Christmas trees we've recently spotted in our Instagram feed, the holidays are officially here. And this time of year, there's one rom-com in particular that gives people the feels like no other: Love Actually. (Well, almost everyone.) It turns out that seeing how love connects humanity — combined with the snowy streets of London, Hugh Grant, and an epic soundtrack — is a recipe for success.



With the nine different story lines and characters crossing paths in the most serendipitous ways, it would be easy for the movie to turn into an unbelievable mess. But there's one thing that unites it all. No, not improbable romance. Amazing interiors. Click ahead to see some of our favorite sets from the film, and find suggestions on how turn your life into a scene right out of Love Actually.



