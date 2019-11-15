7 Lounge-y Items You’ll Want To Live In This Holiday Season

Ahh, the holidays. 'Tis the season for sales, soirees, gift exchanges, and...not changing out of our pajamas for entire days at a time. While we look forward to dressing up for holiday parties as much as the next person, we can all agree that our holiday dressing is largely dominated by old, baggy T-shirts and college-era sweatpants. That said, we could stand to be a bit more pulled-together in case we dare to run an errand or host an unexpected guest.