7 Lounge-y Items You’ll Want To Live In This Holiday Season

Ahh, the holidays. 'Tis the season for sales, soirees, gift exchanges, and...not changing out of our pajamas for entire days at a time. While we look forward to dressing up for holiday parties as much as the next person, we can all agree that our holiday dressing is largely dominated by old, baggy T-shirts and college-era sweatpants. That said, we could stand to be a bit more pulled-together in case we dare to run an errand or host an unexpected guest.
Whether you're going to early-morning Black Friday sales or just lying around your parents' house all day long, what you need is a lounge-y look that's comfortable and presentable for every ~chill~ activity on your calendar. Fortunately, elevating your loungewear doesn't necessarily mean investing in pricey silk PJs (though by all means, do you). It's about finding pieces that are pulled together yet cozy and comfortable.
Ahead, we've selected a few pieces — including two finds from Gap that will only cost you $42 — that'll instantly upgrade your "successful adult" status by at least 100 points. Put simply: You'll feel perfectly presentable if you have to get off the couch, open the front door, and run last-minute errands (like shopping a Black Friday sale or picking up your favorite holiday coffee). We're already impressed.