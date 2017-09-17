The One Item That's Selling Like Crazy From This New Workout Line

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Have you heard of Ann Taylor's sister brand, Lou & Grey? If you have, you probably know it for its super comfy basics and the kind of lounge-meets-everyday wear you just want to live in. But, its latest development made us love the brand all the much more.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Lou & Grey launched Lou & Grey FORM, a natural extension of the line, breaking down the brand between "active" and “regular” life. The FORM pieces can be mixed and matched for all activities – whether it’s spinning, yoga, walking your dog, or just lounging with friends. And the best part? Everything is under $130. Just one jacket is $128, and everything else is under $100, including the amazing rose gold jacket, which happens to be the current best seller according to our friends at the brand.
In fact, a couple of sizes have already sold out, so if this metallic stunner has peaked your fancy, we wouldn't wait if we were you. It's the perfect practical-meets-stylish transition piece for girls on the go, and seriously, you've never looked so cool leaving the gym. So click on to shop this sellout piece while you still can, along with some similar options (though, it's hard to find many equally as metallic, which might be why this one is selling out like crazy). Come on, what's not to love about rose gold everything?