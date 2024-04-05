And I was able to find some things in Venice for me, too (I don’t do the beach in under 20 degrees celsius). We were so close to Flower Boy Project that I was able to put my headphones in and take Apollo for a walk to the shop. Located in Venice, The Flower Boy Project is a physical and virtual flower shop and bodega. The co-founder is Sean Knibb, whose biggest inspiration comes from his grandmother who was a florist in Jamaica. I stopped in for some tea and looked around at the eclectic offering of floral arrangements. The shop is very cool and there’s cute apparel, jewelry, books, cards, and fragrances to buy if flowers and coffee aren’t your thing. I picked up a card deck featuring the who’s who of ‘90s hip-hop. Also in Venice is Willie Mae's, a James Beard Award winning restaurant that expanded from New Orleans to Los Angeles and is most famous for its fried chicken. However, my favorite Black-owned spot near Venice (it’s actually in Santa Monica) had to be Bludso’s BBQ which served up the best ribs and cornbread I have ever tasted — that’s high praise coming from me!