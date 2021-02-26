This year, people started discovering our articles on Melanin Basecamp, some of which were as old as two or three years old. We also got donations coming out of nowhere to our website in the wake of the BLM protests. And right now, more white people are following us than ever before. So, with that, the demand for the type of content we produce has definitely shifted. It's been weird, because we're not necessarily writing for a white audience. We have a lot of people showing up on our page who want to be taught or told what to do — and that's great, I just think there are other pages that do a better job of that. Our content has always been by people of color, for people of color.