ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Dedicated Feature
Created in partnership with IHG Chase

What Kind Of A Traveler Are You?

Andrea Cheng
Last Updated March 18, 2024, 6:00 PM
They say, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey,” but respectfully, we disagree. The joys of jet-setting surely don’t lie in cramming all your necessities into a carry-on just to avoid baggage fees, nor sprinting across the entire length of Terminal C to make your connection. In all matters of modern-day travel, it most certainly is about the destination. There’s something to be said about arriving at your final stop and immediately feeling like all the responsibilities of adulthood or the stressors of your everyday grind have melted into oblivion. That moment is when vacation truly begins. 
The challenge is the small, but extremely significant business of figuring out exactly where to go. Should you be opting for coastal piña coladas and relentless sunshine? Movie set tours scattered across a metropolitan city? Trekking trails through forest territory? We're here to narrow things down with the help of Chase IHG One Rewards Credit Cards — of which there are two for consumers, the Premier Card and Traveler Card. They allow you to earn points on everyday purchases AND even more points when you stay at IHG® Hotels & Resorts' 19 brands in more than 6,000 global destinations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And if you're ready for your next adventure, now's actually a great time to apply, because it just so happens that both cards have limited time offers for new cardmembers: New Chase IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Cardmembers can earn 165,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening, and new Chase IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Cardmembers can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 in the first three months of opening an account. (And here's a great perk: Premier Cardmembers can use their Anniversary Free Night certificate to cover a one night stay, and use existing points to redeem that Anniversary Free Night at hotels above the 40,000 point redemption level.)
Ahead, we profiled three traveler archetypes with whom you might identify, whether you’re someone who seeks out pop cultural touchpoints or craves tranquility somewhere remote, so you can determine the precise location and accommodation of your next getaway. 
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Pop Culture Enthusiast  

For most, food is sustenance. But for you, The Pop Culture Enthusiast, the only kind of nourishment that’s of any interest is intel on which celebrity was spotted when and where. You have a scarily accurate, albeit highly selective photographic memory that seems to only apply to movie trivia, reality TV memes, the juiciest scandals, any and all celebrity discourse (the pop culture category at trivia night is where you really shine). If you were shown an awards show after-party picture, featuring a veritable who's who of Hollywood, you'd be able to ID them all, no problem.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As a loyal subscriber to what may amount to hundreds of celebrity gossip newsletters, you're the first to know which couple secretly tied the knot at a remote villa off the coast of Italy, the expectant mom who actually gave birth five months ago, the sartorial risk-taker of an actor who wore a skirt on the red carpet, or the leading man who's suddenly very single. And when you're not catching up on these exceedingly important current events, you're streaming the latest must-see episode or lining up to view the latest blockbuster hit (that you pre-ordered, obviously). All of this means you'll appreciate a pop culture-rich city for your next destination. 
Paris, France 
The City of Light — the place where all your Main Character Energy dreams can come true. In the latest episode of [Insert your name] In Paris, you'll start your day with a pain au chocolat at the local boulangerie before gallivanting down the cobblestone streets with your devastatingly handsome neighbor-slash-chef. Your quintessential plot line deserves accommodations equally as quintessential, like the Kimpton St Honoré Paris, located in the heart of the city, just minutes away from the Musée de l'Orangerie and Tuileries Garden; or InterContinental Paris — Le Grand, which offers stunning room views of the Opera Garnier. And we can't think of a better place to extend your trip (and prolong your inevitable return to reality); here's how as a Chase IHG One Rewards Premier or Traveler Cardmember: Redeem IHG One Rewards points for a consecutive four-night IHG® hotel stay, so you can receive the fourth Reward Night free.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

New York, New York  
Where entertainment meets culture, uptown luxury meets downtown cool: catch a matinee on Broadway, get lost in Central Park, window-shop along Fifth Avenue — landmarks that, as you know, have served as the backdrop to a plethora of movies and TV shows. Immerse yourself in the thrum of city life by staying at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York (a metropolitan retreat that's steps away from the best local bars, restaurants, attractions, and street installations), or the InterContinental New York Barclay, located in Midtown and minutes away from must-see spots (Grand Central, Times Square, and more). 

Los Angeles, California 
As the epicenter of the entertainment industry and the birthplace of pop cultural touchstones, Los Angeles is the perfect place for cinephiles like yourself. Hike the Hollywood Sign trail, pose next to the stars on the Walk of Fame, dine at celebrity-frequented eateries, or tour countless movie studios. Stay downtown — somewhere like the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown and Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown — so that you’re in close vicinity to all the action: studios, concert halls, museums, and more.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The Wellness Wanderer

Work hard, relax hard is your motto. TikTok may have embraced hurkle-durkling (the Scottish phrase for bed lounging), but for you, The Wellness Wanderer, your preferred version of self-care would ideally occur along the sandy shores of Thailand or at a bungalow in the Maldives — beach lounging, if you will — with an umbrella-ed piña colada in your hand and nothing on the schedule except for a one-hour deep tissue massage at the spa. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

“Do Not Disturb” is the most used, most beloved feature on your phone (your friends know not to bother you when you need alone time — they wouldn’t be able to get ahold of you even if they tried). You’ve sampled all the latest wellness practices before they’ve hit social media: sound baths, breathwork, gratitude lists, blue zone diets. You’re something of an empath, so your energy is enormously influenced by your milieu. The mere thought of spending your PTO in a densely packed metropolis quite frankly makes you want to lie down and take a nap. You’d like to retreat to somewhere remote, a place that limits any and all forms of human interaction, at least for the next five to seven days. 

Maamunagau, Maldives 
“Paradise” is often the primary descriptor that gets casually thrown around when touting a destination that’s tropical. Picturesque, sure, but it's hard to find a destination as idyllic as the Maldives — an archipelago situated in the Indian Ocean that’s truly paradise. Famous for its untarnished beaches and unbelievably-blue-I-could-just-cry waters, it doesn’t get more serene than this. At the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, you'll find villas on stilts that, with disbelief suspended, feel like you’re actually suspended over the ocean. Wellness is such a priority, there’s an extensive, expert-guided program designed for you to achieve tranquility through an impressive lineup of signature treatments and therapies.

Phuket, Thailand 
What differentiates Phuket from other islands is its incredible biodiversity. Not only are there beautiful sandy beaches that overlook the Andaman Sea, but there are also rainforests and jungle-covered hills. Nestled in between (as in, glorious mountainous views on one end and seaside scapes on the other) is the InterContinental Phuket Resort whose award-winning Sati Spa takes a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach to wellness through programs that blend ancient therapeutic traditions with modern treatments, with each session customized to fit every person’s need. And with the Chase IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, cardmembers earn up to 26X total points at IHG® Hotels & Resorts.

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

Sedona, Arizona 
A longhaul flight isn’t necessarily required to achieve peace and the best version of yourself. Sedona, a quiet and scenic desert town in Arizona famous for its majestic red sandstone formations (of which you’ve likely already seen all over Instagram, especially when the sun hits just right, and they look like they’re glowing), provides the ideal backdrop for self-reflection and healing. Stay at the Holiday Inn Express Sedona – Oak Creek, a convenient and relaxing option that allows you to take advantage of its outdoor pool and its close proximity to various spas. 

DashDividers_1_500x100

The Sustainable Traveler

You're an optimist through and through, which, naturally extends to how you approach the environment. As The Sustainable Traveler, you’re a staunch believer that every person has the power to make a difference, however small that may be. You’ve streamlined your shower routine to exactly seven minutes. You delight in conversing about your all-time favorite subject — composting (the best topsoil, the best worms, the best compost bin). Your friends often lovingly refer to you as a “bag lady,” because you’re never without one: produce bags for your next trip to the farmers’ market, a tote filled with mason jars for shopping the bulk section, a bag brimming with even more bags for impromptu purchases (and Chase IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Cardmembers earn 3X points on everyday purchases, so cardmembers earn their way towards their next trip while shopping). 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

For you, sustainability isn’t a trend — it’s a lifestyle. For your next trip, find an IHG property that’s as committed to sustainability as you are.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 
As much as tourism benefits a country’s economy, it can wreak havoc on its environment. That’s why this destination hot spot is doing something about it — in 2019, the Dominican Republic pledged to embrace sustainable tourism: reduce marine- and land-based pollution, minimize waste, promote the conservation of natural resources, and more. And the oceanfront Iberostar Selection Bávaro Suites, is leading the eco-conscious charge as a single-use plastic-free hotel (with a coral nursery!) with its Wave of Change program to achieve a circular economy, ensure responsible fishing, and maintain coastal health.

Melbourne, Australia 
Melbourne topped Euromonitor’s most sustainable destination index — and for good reason. Not only does the Australian city boast nearly 480 hectares of internationally acclaimed parks and gardens, but it has taken immense strides to be more environmentally conscious by reducing its carbon footprint, hosting carbon-neutral events, and transitioning to renewable energy (the goal is to reach net zero emissions by 2040). Feel good about your visit by staying at voco Melbourne Central. Each guest room is outfitted with bedding made from recycled materials (with an estimated 150 plastic bottles per room), designed for a high quality, sustainable sleep.
San Francisco, California  
With its outdoor public green spaces, extensive pedestrian and bike infrastructure (464 miles of protected bikeways, in fact), and proximity to redwood forests, San Francisco is considered to be one of the “greenest” cities in the U.S. Not to mention, in 2009, the city was the first in America to implement a large-scale urban food-waste and compost system. The Kimpton Alton Hotel embodies that spirit with its own recycling and composting program and is steps away from Fisherman's Wharf, which showcases environmentally friendly businesses.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
No matter what kind of traveler you are, there's an ideal getaway waiting for you. And it can start with applying for the Chase IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and the Chase IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card.
Chase credit cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Accounts subject to credit approval. Restrictions and limitations apply. Offer subject to change.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Travel

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT