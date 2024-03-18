The Pop Culture Enthusiast
The City of Light — the place where all your Main Character Energy dreams can come true. In the latest episode of [Insert your name] In Paris, you'll start your day with a pain au chocolat at the local boulangerie before gallivanting down the cobblestone streets with your devastatingly handsome neighbor-slash-chef. Your quintessential plot line deserves accommodations equally as quintessential, like the Kimpton St Honoré Paris, located in the heart of the city, just minutes away from the Musée de l'Orangerie and Tuileries Garden; or InterContinental Paris — Le Grand, which offers stunning room views of the Opera Garnier.
New York, New York
Where entertainment meets culture, uptown luxury meets downtown cool: catch a matinee on Broadway, get lost in Central Park, window-shop along Fifth Avenue — landmarks that, as you know, have served as the backdrop to a plethora of movies and TV shows. Immerse yourself in the thrum of city life by staying at Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York (a metropolitan retreat that's steps away from the best local bars, restaurants, attractions, and street installations), or the InterContinental New York Barclay, located in Midtown and minutes away from must-see spots (Grand Central, Times Square, and more).
As the epicenter of the entertainment industry and the birthplace of pop cultural touchstones, Los Angeles is the perfect place for cinephiles like yourself. Hike the Hollywood Sign trail, pose next to the stars on the Walk of Fame, dine at celebrity-frequented eateries, or tour countless movie studios. Stay downtown — somewhere like the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown and Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown — so that you’re in close vicinity to all the action: studios, concert halls, museums, and more.
The Wellness Wanderer
“Do Not Disturb” is the most used, most beloved feature on your phone (your friends know not to bother you when you need alone time — they wouldn’t be able to get ahold of you even if they tried). You’ve sampled all the latest wellness practices before they’ve hit social media: sound baths, breathwork, gratitude lists, blue zone diets. You’re something of an empath, so your energy is enormously influenced by your milieu. The mere thought of spending your PTO in a densely packed metropolis quite frankly makes you want to lie down and take a nap. You’d like to retreat to somewhere remote, a place that limits any and all forms of human interaction, at least for the next five to seven days.
“Paradise” is often the primary descriptor that gets casually thrown around when touting a destination that’s tropical. Picturesque, sure, but it's hard to find a destination as idyllic as the Maldives — an archipelago situated in the Indian Ocean that’s truly paradise. Famous for its untarnished beaches and unbelievably-blue-I-could-just-cry waters, it doesn’t get more serene than this. At the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, you'll find villas on stilts that, with disbelief suspended, feel like you’re actually suspended over the ocean. Wellness is such a priority, there’s an extensive, expert-guided program designed for you to achieve tranquility through an impressive lineup of signature treatments and therapies.
Phuket, Thailand
What differentiates Phuket from other islands is its incredible biodiversity. Not only are there beautiful sandy beaches that overlook the Andaman Sea, but there are also rainforests and jungle-covered hills. Nestled in between (as in, glorious mountainous views on one end and seaside scapes on the other) is the InterContinental Phuket Resort whose award-winning Sati Spa takes a holistic, mind-body-spirit approach to wellness through programs that blend ancient therapeutic traditions with modern treatments, with each session customized to fit every person's need.
Sedona, Arizona
A longhaul flight isn’t necessarily required to achieve peace and the best version of yourself. Sedona, a quiet and scenic desert town in Arizona famous for its majestic red sandstone formations (of which you’ve likely already seen all over Instagram, especially when the sun hits just right, and they look like they’re glowing), provides the ideal backdrop for self-reflection and healing. Stay at the Holiday Inn Express Sedona – Oak Creek, a convenient and relaxing option that allows you to take advantage of its outdoor pool and its close proximity to various spas.
The Sustainable Traveler
For you, sustainability isn’t a trend — it’s a lifestyle. For your next trip, find an IHG property that’s as committed to sustainability as you are.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
As much as tourism benefits a country’s economy, it can wreak havoc on its environment. That’s why this destination hot spot is doing something about it — in 2019, the Dominican Republic pledged to embrace sustainable tourism: reduce marine- and land-based pollution, minimize waste, promote the conservation of natural resources, and more. And the oceanfront Iberostar Selection Bávaro Suites, is leading the eco-conscious charge as a single-use plastic-free hotel (with a coral nursery!) with its Wave of Change program to achieve a circular economy, ensure responsible fishing, and maintain coastal health.
Melbourne topped Euromonitor’s most sustainable destination index — and for good reason. Not only does the Australian city boast nearly 480 hectares of internationally acclaimed parks and gardens, but it has taken immense strides to be more environmentally conscious by reducing its carbon footprint, hosting carbon-neutral events, and transitioning to renewable energy (the goal is to reach net zero emissions by 2040). Feel good about your visit by staying at voco Melbourne Central. Each guest room is outfitted with bedding made from recycled materials (with an estimated 150 plastic bottles per room), designed for a high quality, sustainable sleep.
With its outdoor public green spaces, extensive pedestrian and bike infrastructure (464 miles of protected bikeways, in fact), and proximity to redwood forests, San Francisco is considered to be one of the “greenest” cities in the U.S. Not to mention, in 2009, the city was the first in America to implement a large-scale urban food-waste and compost system. The Kimpton Alton Hotel embodies that spirit with its own recycling and composting program and is steps away from Fisherman's Wharf, which showcases environmentally friendly businesses.