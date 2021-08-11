We Outside, Outside! A Black Girl’s Guide to Living Your Best Life in Nature

Race says that one of the most important tips is to “be unapologetically you in how you want to take on the outdoors,” while, of course, being mindful of others. “If you don’t feel like going forward,” Thorne says, “Turn around. The hike will always be there. You can always try it again.” If you want to listen to music, put in your earphones but don’t let anyone tell you how to experience the outdoors. Many people who hike are determined to push themselves to exhaustion to reach the finish line, making the hike less enjoyable. If you feel you can’t go forward, don’t force yourself. It’s okay to turn around. Nature will always be there.