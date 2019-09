This Timeline Shows How Lorena Bobbitt Became A National Obsession

Twenty five years after her story first broke, the subject of Amazon's new docuseries, Lorena Bobbitt , is still making headlines. Her story first rose to national attention back in 1993 for being one of the most and disturbing domestic dispute stories to ever hit the news. After suffering for years in an abusive marriage, Lorena had had enough. One night, after her husband John Bobbitt came home heavily intoxicated and tried to force himself on her, she decided something had to be done. So, Lorena cut off John’s penis . If you think that’s the end of the story, it’s not — that’s really just the beginning of the long timeline of the Lorena Bobbitt case