This Timeline Shows How Lorena Bobbitt Became A National Obsession

John, born in 1967, grew up in Niagara Falls, New York. His father was completely out of the picture, and at age three he was taken away from his mother (who was a drug addict) and he and his two brothers were sent to live with his aunt and uncle. According to John, he grew up with a big family and went to church every Sunday with them. When he was of age, John enlisted in the Marines because a bunch of his friends were also enlisting in the Marines.