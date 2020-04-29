If you can’t be with your mom this Mother’s Day, the next best thing is finding a gift meaningful enough to take your place. Something to enhance a convenient e-card or a classic flower delivery. The idea is to find a gift that lets mom know she’s always on your mind — not just on Mother’s Day, but every day. So with May 10 fast approaching, it’s time to go the extra mile to make up for the distance that separates you.
To really to get this right, you need a present that will spark emotion: think something tied to a memory, or something that will make her laugh. While we don’t know the inside jokes and stories that make your relationship unique, we do have some thoughtful gift ideas that will preserve those moments forever. We scoured the internet to find the best digital frames, personalized sweets, and sentimental decor items that we’re sure mom will love. Plus, we've got recommendations for products to make digital communication easier as well. So click through for all kinds goods to gift your long distance mom this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.