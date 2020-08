The world is a big place, and it feels even bigger when your best friend lives far away from you. When you first enter into a long distance friendship , it can feel like your life support is being taken away — andyou have to relearn to keep breathing on your own. You miss your pal, your crutch, the Celeste to your Madeline , your Bachelor in Paradise watch partner... you get the point. Maybe you and your bestie are headed off to different colleges, maybe one of you got a new job, or maybe life has just taken you to separate parts of the country — or the world.