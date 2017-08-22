7 Decorating Ideas For Your Grown-Up Loft Bed

Having loft beds in your bedroom may feel like an unsophisticated throwback to your days of bunking with other people in a dorm, but they can be a necessary feature for space-depraved apartments. No amount of under bed storage can compare to the room that elevating your bed will instantly free up.
If you think on the bright side, having a raised bed also creates a cozy nook that opens up to boundless decorating potential — and it could very well be your ticket to creating a more mature look for your tiny sleeping quarters. Click ahead for the most inspiring tricks we spotted on Pinterest to curate a chic upstairs compartment.