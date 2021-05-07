This Curl Cream Cut My Wash-Day Styling Time In Half

To call the Elongator Cream good is an understatement: It's great, IMHO. It gave me the definition and texture that I'd usually achieve after using three or four products in one sitting, therefore cutting my process in half. I will say that my curls shrunk less than usual, but also keep in mind that my curls are tight and short, so some shrinkage is inevitable (hey, I say embrace it). Since my first run with these products, I've gone through almost an entire jar. Now, my only gripe is what I'm going to do when I officially run out.