Are you just friends, or would you care to add a benefits package? This December, love could blossom with a casual acquaintance. But with passionate Mars in Libra all month, you’re feeling independent. You may be fine with keeping things undefined or just enjoying a string of hookups. If you’re in a relationship, make a point of being your partner’s BFF, and create space for open communication. (Read: Let your sweetie speak freely without having a right answer in mind.) You’ll want to know the truth, even if you hear something that doesn’t fully jive with you. Honesty is the best policy this month, Libra.
You could use some epic date nights this season. Stack your cultural-activities calendar with holiday soirees, movie nights, and live shows. After the 21st, your nesting instincts will kick in. Time to play house with your bae or take the plunge and meet each other’s inner circles.
Your Beauty Forecast: Bold Berry
To get the look, apply pink shadow across each lid, from your lashline through your crease, using a tapered blending brush. With the same brush, apply a shimmering pink shadow over the center of each lid for eye-catching sparkle. Coat your lashes in mascara. Then, dust a nude blush on the apples of your cheeks, extending it up toward your temples for a contoured effect. Next, create a subtle ombré lip. Use a lip brush to precisely apply a deep-red lipstick just to the outer corners of your lips, your Cupid’s bow, and your lower lip line. Then, apply a lighter red lip balm right at the center of your lips. Use your lip brush to diffuse the line between the balm and the lipstick, blending them seamlessly together. Tap on a bit of gloss for added shine.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; ColorStay Shadowlinks in Candy, $2.39; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Fuchsia Flash, $7.19; Super Length Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $7.99; Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Cherry, $6.39; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Tease, $7.19; Super Lustrous Lipgloss in Sandstorm, $6.71; Nail Enamel in Gray Suede, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Pauline Blondiaux for ONE Model Management; Model wearing Kaelen dress and Lulu Frost necklace.
