Those kids who might turn to computers at their schools or local libraries often hit roadblocks to accessing information. While schools and libraries aren't required by law to block LGBTQ+ web content (in fact, they're required by law not to block it ), LaRue says it sometimes happens because people are worried about causing controversy. Schools, especially, don't want to cause a stir if parents learn that their children are able to look up anything about sex while on school grounds, so they over-filter to be safe. And in the case of libraries, it's often not the librarian who's flipping the switches on content filtering software, LaRue says. It's an IT person. "They don't really know what needs to be blocked, which is just images that are child pornography, obscene, or harmful to minors," he says. "And so they say, 'Oh this is gay stuff, that must be about sex' and then they're flipping all of these switches that they weren't even required to flip."