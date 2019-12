Lele Pons’ First Beauty Collab Was Made For Makeup Newbies

While comedy and music have always been obvious passions for Pons, she admits that beauty can be intimidating. "I never thought I was good enough to do a beauty collaboration because I'm not a pro," she says. "I'm not good at doing makeup, but I do love beauty , that's for sure." In fact, despite the popularity of beauty content online, she never considered branching out into the space. "You have to find your own way and not do something just because everybody is doing it," she says. "You have to do it because you really like it — and comedy was what I wanted to do."