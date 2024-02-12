At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Wall art is one of the quickest paths to a captivating living space, but it's also quite a costly investment — when it comes to premium prints, that is. We're here to assuage the stress of swapping push-pinned posters for upscale framed finds with the help of Leisure Piece, your new go-to for luxury artwork at not-so-luxury prices.
To put things in perspective, your average framed, original, and high-quality prints retail for around $300 to $5,000+ depending on size. Leisure Piece is a tad more accessible with its $200 to $2,000 price range. (Think of it as dipping your toes into art collecting that goes beyond the same framed prints you see everywhere else.) And they're not just any photographs. The brand's entire site is a sultry Americana fever dream that even features selections from prolific American photographer Slim Aaron's iconic works. So sit back, relax, and kickstart your art curator journey with a few Leisure Piece buys below.
A huge chunk of Leisure Piece's collection captures the beauty of luxurious, coastal R&R — whether it's beachgoers basking beneath the Miami sun, bikini-clad boaters accompanied by water skiers, or vacationers unwinding at picturesque resorts. Many of which are shot by Slim Aarons and Leisure Piece's top-bought items.
Although brimming with captivating, beachy photographs, Leisure Piece has a solid selection of abstract works that blend well into the background, not steal the show from your decor. We're talking black and white imagery to dreamy aerial lake views, solar photograms of flowers, and more.
Last, but certainly not least, make sure to check out the brand's Archival, Coastal, and Aerial tabs as well — Leisure Piece adores the wild Wild West. If Beyoncé's upcoming country album means one thing, it's that southern and western iconography is about to be hotter than ever. Get ahead of the trend and stock up now.
