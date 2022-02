Life after that cut was awkward. I was so afraid of my natural curls — I hadn’t seen them in a while, and truthfully, I was overwhelmed by having to wear them 24/7. All I needed was the right products and regimen to get my hair where I wanted it to be. First, I figured out that I needed a good leave-in conditioner. All of my “natural hair for dummies” searches led to sources that mentioned SheaMoisture products. Later, I went out and picked up the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner and tried it that evening. I was in love. Finally, my hair had the moisture it needed, and my curls were popping. The brand’s products dominated my routine for a while, and some, like the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque , are still staples in my hair-care regimen.