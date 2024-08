Everyone I interviewed — people who are aware and working to change their attachment styles — were Latina women in their 20s and 30s. This isn’t uncommon in the mental health field more generally where women are likelier to seek help than men. But in the context of Latine communities, it’s perhaps due to machismo and marianismo that Latina women are more readily able to speak on how patriarchal customs made them feel like outsiders and affected their attachment styles. Many of them mentioned that their failure to accept the gender roles their families imposed on them also contributed to their insecure attachment styles. For Nataly Quintero, whose mother is Salvadoran and father is Colombian, it was more than just contending with the generational trauma that her parents passed on to her, it was also feeling like she was “too much” — too outspoken and too loud — to fit in with her family.