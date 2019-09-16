A Love Letter To Our Latinidad: How 5 Latinas Wear Their Heritage

“My parents wanted us to know about our cultures, and be exposed to it so that we feel like it's a part of us. But they also didn't want me and my sister to feel like we were different from everyone else in our school. They wanted us to feel like we were growing up in America with our version of normal. Biracial people can relate with feeling like you're neither race. It's sort of, Where do I fit in? Where's my tribe? I struggled a lot with that growing up. I would want to engage with my Asian friends on a level and my Latinx friends on a level, and sometimes it felt like I was neither. From a young age, my twin sister and I were typecast, because she ‘looks more Asian’ and I ‘look more Puerto Rican.’ But being Latina is not a percentage.