The Black Girl's Guide To Laser Hair Removal

As much as some of us love the idea of getting rid of unwanted fuzz forever, laser hair removal sure does come with a lot of caveats. You'll need a significant amount of cash and time to invest in multiple sessions, not to mention a high pain threshold. And, for those with medium to deep skin tones who want to remove their hair, there's a lot of misinformation that you have to watch out for, too — resulting in anything from an ineffective treatment to more serious burning and scarring.