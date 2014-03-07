Photo: Via Target.
As much as we might wish it, there is no skin-care product that can replace a good night's sleep. But, this sleeping mask from cult Korean brand Laneige comes pretty damn close. The recent import, which just launched in Target's newly revamped premium skin-care section, is chock-full of ionized mineral water and apricot and chestnut extracts to brighten and hydrate our poor, poor fatigued skin.
The brand says one of these babies is sold every 15 seconds in Asia. After using it just one night, we can see why — we slapped on a thick layer after a much-too-late night out and woke up, just a few hours later, to a fresh-faced, well-rested visage. (Well, our skin looked well-rested, but our eyeballs did not — that's another problem for another beauty product.)
It also features something the brand calls "aromatic sleepscent" — an aromatherapy fragrance comprised of orange flower, rose, and sandalwood that helps to calm and relax the mind to help you fall asleep easier. And, for those of you who suffer from acne, never fear: Our tester was breakout-prone and was delighted to report that it did not clog her pores or cause any kind of reaction in her hypersensitive skin.
This little wonder even has a celebrity dermatologist approval. According to Dr. Doris Day, one of the most well-respected derms in the biz, "If you only got four hours of sleep and need to look like you got eight, this is the product you need."
Despite launching literally a week ago, it is currently already sold out online at Target and is not available in stores, but the brand tells us they should be restocking soon. So, check that link daily and when you see this bad boy back in stock, do not hesitate to add to cart. Trust us on this one.
