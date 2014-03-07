It also features something the brand calls "aromatic sleepscent" — an aromatherapy fragrance comprised of orange flower, rose, and sandalwood that helps to calm and relax the mind to help you fall asleep easier. And, for those of you who suffer from acne, never fear: Our tester was breakout-prone and was delighted to report that it did not clog her pores or cause any kind of reaction in her hypersensitive skin.