Captured by her sister Chuck Grant during down times, this series of photos of Lana Del Rey in Vanity Fair are technically "candids" but chalk it up to Del Rey to make even casual hangout moments look right at home in a magazine editorial.
The activities range from the familiar (wasting time on your sister's computer in her bedroom) to the A-list-only (waiting at Rockefeller Center for your Saturday Night Live call time). If anything's stayed consistent through the years, it's — surprisingly — her impeccable coif and unreal lips. Some people really don't need Photoshop.
Advertisement
For a not-so-candid, but equally stunning shot, check out the cover of this month's Vanity Fair featuring the irreplaceable Kate Moss, on page two.
Photo: Courtesy of Vanity Fair
Photo: Courtesy of Vanity Fair
Advertisement