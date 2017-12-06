The Makeup Brands L.A. Girls Can't Shut Up About

Katy Perry had it right: California girls are unforgettable. In fact, here in New York we're low-key envious of their effortlessly air-dried hair and glowing complexions. (Don't let anyone tell you that mild, sunny weather isn't good for the soul and appearance.) It's easy to feel left out when you're not living in 365 days of sunshine, so we found the next best thing.
As you may know, there are tons of new makeup brands and stores popping up in the Golden State, but with so much on the horizon it's hard to keep track of the ones that locals actually love — so we turned to the experts. We tapped three top makeup artists from L.A. for the products they're currently using on their clients.
Get your shopping carts ready: The following brands will give you that easy L.A. glow you're looking for with no vacation required. From glitter paste for the ultimate festival look to a magical face serum that will — dare we say — inspire you to stow your foundation, these beauty brands are artist-approved.
Ahead, check out nine makeup brands that California girls can't get enough of.