Katy Perry had it right: California girls are unforgettable. In fact, here in London we're low-key envious of their effortlessly air-dried hair and glowing complexions. It's easy to feel left out when you're not living in 365 days of sunshine (far from it!), so we found the next best thing.
As you may know, there are tons of new makeup brands and stores popping up in the Golden State, but with so much on the horizon it's hard to keep track of the ones that locals actually love — so we turned to the experts. We asked Social Context Labs, a research company focusing on social media, to do some digging and find the most-talked-about-online makeup brands in Los Angeles - and they boy did they deliver.
Get your shopping carts ready: The following brands will give you that easy L.A. glow you're looking for with no holiday required. From glitter paste for the ultimate festival look to a magical face serum that will — dare we say — inspire you to stow your foundation, these beauty brands are artist-approved.